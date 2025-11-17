World-class intelligence begins in Birmingham

Photo By Paul Mann | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kevin Lando, a cyber system operator with the 117th...... read more read more Photo By Paul Mann | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kevin Lando, a cyber system operator with the 117th Intelligence Squadron, 117th Air Refueling Wing, checks connections and power sources inside a server room, Nov. 12, 2025, Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Birmingham, Ala. A former Marine all source intelligence analyst, Lando enlisted with the Birmingham unit after spending several months training alongside the Airmen he now serves with. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann) see less | View Image Page

SUMPTER SMITH JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Alabama — How many Airmen does it take to provide 22,773 man-days of intelligence support? If you’re the Alabama Air National Guard’s 117th Intelligence Squadron, the answer is about 160. The 117 IS prides itself on setting the standard for a Joint Reserve Intelligence Center or JRIC, and for 2024 the unit was recognized as the best JRIC within the Defense Intelligence Agency.



In 2024 the 117th hosted the Joint Reserve Intelligence Program (JRIP) Conference, that brought more than 200 intelligence professionals to Sumpter Smith JNGB. The conference helped to refine tactical operations and improve daily training amidst multiple organizations. “The work they do is always behind locked doors and never talked about in public, but it is crucial to protecting America’s vital interests and defending our way of life,” said Col. Mike Adams, commander of the 117th Air Refueling Wing.



What began more than 50 years ago when the Alabama ANG was operating the RF-4, the 117th Intelligence Squadron has changed the way it does business. What was once an organization reviewing raw imagery captured through cameras mounted in the belly of an RF-4, has transformed itself into an intelligence powerhouse within the Defense Intelligence Agency and the National Guard.



“24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, they defend America by actively observing bad guys, making assessments, and eliminating threats to our national security,” said Adams.



Lt. Col. Matt Burns, commander of the 117th Intelligence Squadron said, “The men and women of the 117th Intelligence Squadron are truly ‘quiet professionals’ who never waiver, never tire, and are always watching and protecting us here at home. They are without a doubt the most professional and dedicated airmen I have ever had the privilege to serve beside.”



A recent addition to the team is Tech. Sgt. Kevin Lando, a cyber system operator with the IS. Lando is a former Marine who made the decision to become an Airman after spending a few months training with the Airmen who are now is co-workers. “Yeah, when I get out of the Marine Corps I’m moving back there [Birmingham]…and in July 2021 I moved right in,” said Lando.



Encapsulating the expansive reach of the unit’s mission is not easy to put into words since most of what they do is not known to the public, but Lt. Col. Burns summarized it as this, “Throughout their history and even as I write this, these men and women have taken raw data and turned it into actionable information for decision makers to meet our national objectives. The unseen actions of these airmen within multiple AORs have protected American lives on countless occasions. While the details of their actions are not made public, the work they do is lauded by military and political leaders alike. We are fortunate in the State of Alabama to have such a fine group of Citizen Airmen defending our way of life both at home and abroad.”