World-class intelligence begins in Birmingham

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 117th Intelligence Squadron, 117th Air Refueling Wing, Alabama Air National Guard, display the award for Joint Regional Intelligence Center of the Year for 2024 outside their facility Nov. 5, 2025, Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Birmingham, Ala. The award is given each year to distinguish JRICs that excel in jointness, commitment, and reserve integration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Paul Mann)