820 BDG conducts RAPC

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 820th Base Defense Group fits a pin into a weapon during a weapons reassembly exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 7, 2025. During the Ranger Assessment and Preparation Course, Airmen practiced field stripping and reassembling M240B and M249 machine guns to sharpen their weapons handling skills and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)