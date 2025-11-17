Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    820 BDG conducts RAPC [Image 7 of 7]

    820 BDG conducts RAPC

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 820th Base Defense Group assemble M240 machine guns at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 7, 2025. The hands-on training was part of the Ranger Assessment and Preparation Course, where Defenders refined their weapons handling, reassembly speed and attention to detail skills while under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 09:06
    Photo ID: 9399666
    VIRIN: 251007-F-JS667-1205
    Resolution: 4275x2847
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 820 BDG conducts RAPC [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    820 bdg
    Ranger Assessment
    moody afb

