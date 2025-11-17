820 BDG conducts RAPC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 820th Base Defense Group assemble M240 machine guns at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 7, 2025. The hands-on training was part of the Ranger Assessment and Preparation Course, where Defenders refined their weapons handling, reassembly speed and attention to detail skills while under pressure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)