820 BDG conducts RAPC

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 820th Base Defense Group receive a briefing from cadre during the Ranger Assessment and Preparation Course at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 7, 2025. The course, led by Ranger-qualified Airmen, prepares Defenders for the demanding physical and mental challenges of Army Ranger School. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)