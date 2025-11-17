Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    820 BDG conducts RAPC [Image 4 of 7]

    820 BDG conducts RAPC

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 820th Base Defense Group receive a briefing from cadre during the Ranger Assessment and Preparation Course at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 7, 2025. The course, led by Ranger-qualified Airmen, prepares Defenders for the demanding physical and mental challenges of Army Ranger School. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 09:06
    Photo ID: 9399653
    VIRIN: 251007-F-JS667-1059
    Resolution: 4367x2909
    Size: 4 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    This work, 820 BDG conducts RAPC [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

