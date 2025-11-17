820 BDG conducts RAPC

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 820th Base Defense Group receive a briefing from cadre during the Ranger Assessment and Preparation Course at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 7, 2025. The course, led by Ranger-qualified Airmen, prepares Defenders for the demanding physical and mental challenges of Army Ranger School. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 09:06
|Photo ID:
|9399653
|VIRIN:
|251007-F-JS667-1059
|Resolution:
|4367x2909
|Size:
|4 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
