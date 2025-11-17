820 BDG conducts RAPC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 820th Base Defense Group take a group photo at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 10, 2025. Over the course of five days and nights, Airmen pushed their physical limits and honed critical tactical skills under the guidance of Ranger-tabbed cadre to prepare them for the challenges of Ranger School and real-world operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)