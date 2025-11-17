Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    820 BDG conducts RAPC [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    820 BDG conducts RAPC

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 820th Base Defense Group take a group photo at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 10, 2025. Over the course of five days and nights, Airmen pushed their physical limits and honed critical tactical skills under the guidance of Ranger-tabbed cadre to prepare them for the challenges of Ranger School and real-world operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leonid Soubbotine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 09:06
    Photo ID: 9399661
    VIRIN: 251010-F-JS667-1112
    Resolution: 4292x2859
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 820 BDG conducts RAPC [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    820 BDG conducts RAPC
    820 BDG conducts RAPC
    820 BDG conducts RAPC
    820 BDG conducts RAPC
    820 BDG conducts RAPC
    820 BDG conducts RAPC
    820 BDG conducts RAPC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Moody Air Force Base
    820 bdg
    Ranger Assessment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download