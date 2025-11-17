Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Japan Engineers Forge Stronger Defense Ties

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Patrick Ciccarone 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    Members of the Japanese Ministry of Defense (MoD) Facilities Engineering Group share concepts with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) Engineering Division mechanical engineering team during the annual Technical Forum at Camp Zama, Japan, on November 18, 2025. During the forum, U.S. and Japanese senior leaders and engineers discussed various aspects of Host Nation Construction delivery, as well as specific technical topics such as barracks design, site challenges, aerial surveys, underground radar surveying, building control systems, innovative air conditioning, LED lighting, and indoor transformers. Photo by Patrick Ciccarone.

    U.S. and Japan Engineers Forge Stronger Defense Ties

