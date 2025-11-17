Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Japan Engineers Forge Stronger Defense Ties [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. and Japan Engineers Forge Stronger Defense Ties

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.18.2025

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    Members of the General Affairs team, consisting of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) Engineering Division leadership and the Japanese Ministry of Defense (MoD) Engineering Facilities Group, exchange introductions and discuss host nation construction delivery processes during the annual Technical Forum at Camp Zama, Japan, on November 18, 2025. Engineers were divided into specialized groups—such as General Affairs, Architecture, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Electrical Engineering—where they explored shared concepts and strategies. This collaboration is vital for ensuring that military installations throughout Japan can effectively support both U.S. and Japanese forces in a rapidly changing geopolitical environment. Photo by Hitomi Tanaka.

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 19:10
    Photo ID: 9398684
    VIRIN: 251118-D-SI704-1410
    Resolution: 4158x2034
    Size: 932.91 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Forum
    Bilateral
    Teamwork
    Collaboration
    Corpsofengineers
    Meeting
    Japan
    USACE
    Engineering
    Technical

