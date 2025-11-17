U.S. and Japan Engineers Forge Stronger Defense Ties

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the General Affairs team, consisting of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) Engineering Division leadership and the Japanese Ministry of Defense (MoD) Engineering Facilities Group, exchange introductions and discuss host nation construction delivery processes during the annual Technical Forum at Camp Zama, Japan, on November 18, 2025. Engineers were divided into specialized groups—such as General Affairs, Architecture, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Electrical Engineering—where they explored shared concepts and strategies. This collaboration is vital for ensuring that military installations throughout Japan can effectively support both U.S. and Japanese forces in a rapidly changing geopolitical environment. Photo by Hitomi Tanaka.