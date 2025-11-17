Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Japan Engineers Forge Stronger Defense Ties [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S. and Japan Engineers Forge Stronger Defense Ties

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.18.2025

    Photo by Patrick Ciccarone 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) Engineering Division Chief Steve Karwan (left) and JED engineering technician Akiko Takeda (right) welcome members of the Japanese Ministry of Defense (MoD) to the annual Technical Forum during an introductory speech at Camp Zama, Japan, on November 18, 2025. The forum emphasized the importance of face-to-face collaboration in advancing military engineering projects and strengthening mutual defense objectives. This event was particularly significant, offering a platform for engineers to exchange ideas and expertise, further solidifying the longstanding partnership between the U.S. and Japan. Photo by Patrick Ciccarone.

