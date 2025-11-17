U.S. and Japan Engineers Forge Stronger Defense Ties

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) Engineering Division and the Japanese Ministry of Defense (MoD) Engineering Facilities Group pose for a photo before the opening of a technical forum held at Camp Zama, Japan, on November 18, 2025. This event marked the 27th year of this important collaboration and the second annual meeting between U.S. and Japanese defense engineers following disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The forum brought together approximately 75 engineers and architects from both organizations. Photo by Patrick Ciccarone.