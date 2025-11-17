Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Japan Engineer District (USACE JED) Engineering Division and the Japanese Ministry of Defense (MoD) Engineering Facilities Group pose for a photo before the opening of a technical forum held at Camp Zama, Japan, on November 18, 2025. This event marked the 27th year of this important collaboration and the second annual meeting between U.S. and Japanese defense engineers following disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The forum brought together approximately 75 engineers and architects from both organizations. Photo by Patrick Ciccarone.
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 19:10
|Photo ID:
|9398681
|VIRIN:
|251118-D-SI704-7706
|Resolution:
|6462x1140
|Size:
|2.95 MB
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and Japan Engineers Forge Stronger Defense Ties [Image 4 of 4], by Patrick Ciccarone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. and Japan Engineers Forge Stronger Defense Ties
No keywords found.