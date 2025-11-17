Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gary Sinise brings honor, gratitude and rock ’n’ roll to Hill AFB [Image 8 of 10]

    Gary Sinise brings honor, gratitude and rock ’n’ roll to Hill AFB

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2025

    Photo by Cynthia Griggs 

    Hill Air Force Base

    The Lt. Dan Band performs Sept. 27, 2025, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The concert, part of the Gary Sinise Foundation, was held on the base to uplift and thank military members, veterans, civilian employees, and families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 13:24
    Photo ID: 9397837
    VIRIN: 250927-F-EF974-2224
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
