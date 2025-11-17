Gary Sinise brings honor, gratitude and rock ’n’ roll to Hill AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Entertainer Gary Sinise meets with veterans and Gold Star families before performing with the Lt. Dan Band Sept. 27, 2025, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The Lt. Dan Band, part of the Gary Sinise Foundation, held a concert on base to uplift and thank servicemembers, veterans, civilian employees and families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)