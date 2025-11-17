Gary Sinise brings honor, gratitude and rock ’n’ roll to Hill AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Violinist Dan Myers and vocalist Jeff Vezain perform with the Lt. Dan Band Sept. 27, 2025, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The concert, part of the Gary Sinise Foundation, was held on the base to uplift and thank military members, veterans, civilian employees, and families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)