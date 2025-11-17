The band Stolen Silver performs as the opening act to the Lt. Dan Band Sept. 27, 2025, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The concert, part of the Gary Sinise Foundation, was held on the base to uplift and thank military members, veterans, civilian employees, and families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 13:24
|Photo ID:
|9397815
|VIRIN:
|250927-F-EF974-2033
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|422.18 KB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gary Sinise brings honor, gratitude and rock ’n’ roll to Hill AFB [Image 10 of 10], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Gary Sinise brings honor, gratitude and rock ’n’ roll to Hill AFB
No keywords found.