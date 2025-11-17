Security Assistance Liaison Officers at the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command attend a training session on the repair and return process for foreign military sales cases Oct. 30, 2025. The training intended to increase the SALOs’ knowledge and proficiency of the process. (U.S. Army photo by Sarah Zaler)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 13:12
|Photo ID:
|9397809
|VIRIN:
|251030-A-IF990-1009
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.66 MB
|Location:
|NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Repair and return training [Image 4 of 4], by Sarah Zaler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.