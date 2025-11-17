Repair and return training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Patricia Callahan, a repair manager with the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command, trains Security Assistance Liaison Officers on the repair and return process Oct. 30, 2025. Callahan and colleague Miranda Seitz led the training to increase the SALOs’ knowledge and proficiency of the process. (U.S. Army photo by Sarah Zaler)