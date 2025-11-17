Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Repair and return training [Image 1 of 4]

    Repair and return training

    NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2025

    Photo by Sarah Zaler 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    Patricia Callahan, a repair manager with the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command, trains Security Assistance Liaison Officers on the repair and return process Oct. 30, 2025. Callahan and colleague Miranda Seitz led the training to increase the SALOs’ knowledge and proficiency of the process. (U.S. Army photo by Sarah Zaler)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 13:12
    Photo ID: 9397805
    VIRIN: 251030-A-IF990-1011
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: NEW CUMBERLAND, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, Repair and return training [Image 4 of 4], by Sarah Zaler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    security assistance
    USASAC
    foreign liaison officer
    SALO
    repair and return
    SASD

