Repair and return training

Miranda Seitz, a logistics management specialist with the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command, trains Security Assistance Liaison Officers on the repair and return process Oct. 30, 2025. Seitz and colleague Patricia Callahan led the training to increase the SALOs’ knowledge and proficiency of the process. (U.S. Army photo by Sarah Zaler)