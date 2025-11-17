NMCB 4 Seabees in Iwakuni, Japan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Construction Mechanic 3rd Class Scott Lyons, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, exercises during command physical training in Iwakuni, Japan, October 02, 2025. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S. Navy Photo by Courtesy Asset)