NMCB 4 Seabees in Iwakuni, Japan

Equipment Operator Constructionman Christopher List, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, gathers material with a backhoe in support of a landfill project on Marine Corps Air station, Iwakuni, Japan, September 22, 2025. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S. Navy Photo by Courtesy Asset)