NMCB 4 Seabees in Iwakuni, Japan

Equipment Operator Constructionman Edmundofermin Cano assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, operates a front-end loader in support of landfill cap and closure project on Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, 7 Oct 25. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S. Navy Photo by Courtesy Asset)
|10.05.2025
|11.19.2025 06:05
|9397010
|251005-N-BR551-6604
|2048x1536
|972.42 KB
|IWAKUNI, JP
|3
|0
