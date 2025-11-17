Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 4 Seabees in Iwakuni, Japan [Image 8 of 10]

    NMCB 4 Seabees in Iwakuni, Japan

    IWAKUNI, JAPAN

    09.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Rayburn 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    Construction Electrician 2nd Class Kyle Restau, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, operates a sheepsfoot roller in support of landfill cap and closure project on Marine Corps Air station, Iwakuni, September 30, 2025. NMCB 4 is forward deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region to support and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the stand-in, crisis response, naval engineering force, NMCB 4 maintains a ready posture to deliver in-theater expeditionary logistics via expeditionary shore infrastructure, forward damage repair, and mobile construction. (U.S. Navy Photo by Courtesy Asset)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 06:05
    VIRIN: 250928-N-BR551-6226
    Location: IWAKUNI, JP
    This work, NMCB 4 Seabees in Iwakuni, Japan [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Justin Rayburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Landfill
    Iwakuni
    CESE:
    NMCB 4
    Seabees
    Construction

