2-2 AHB and 5-17th ACS Integrate UAS Training during Aerial Gunnery

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 5th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, operate the controller of a Leonardo DRS STAG-5 small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) during aerial gunnery at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2025. This training integrates UAS operations with aviation assets, enhancing sensor coordination, reconnaissance capability, and overall mission effectiveness across the combined formation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Damilola Awe)