Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2-2 AHB and 5-17th ACS Integrate UAS Training during Aerial Gunnery [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2-2 AHB and 5-17th ACS Integrate UAS Training during Aerial Gunnery

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.29.2025

    Photo by Capt. Taylor Graham 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 5th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, inspect a Leonardo DRS STAG-5 small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) before launch during aerial gunnery at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2025. This training integrates UAS operations with aviation assets, enhancing sensor coordination, reconnaissance capability, and overall mission effectiveness across the combined formation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Damilola Awe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 23:31
    Photo ID: 9396752
    VIRIN: 251030-A-KG008-5235
    Resolution: 4402x2929
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-2 AHB and 5-17th ACS Integrate UAS Training during Aerial Gunnery [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Taylor Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2-2 AHB and 5-17th ACS Integrate UAS Training during Aerial Gunnery
    2-2 AHB and 5-17th ACS Integrate UAS Training during Aerial Gunnery
    2-2 AHB and 5-17th ACS Integrate UAS Training during Aerial Gunnery
    2-2 AHB and 5-17th ACS Integrate UAS Training during Aerial Gunnery
    2-2 AHB and 5-17th ACS Integrate UAS Training during Aerial Gunnery

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2ID
    U.S.Army
    2CAB
    EIGHTHARMY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download