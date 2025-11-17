2-2 AHB and 5-17th ACS Integrate UAS Training during Aerial Gunnery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 5th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, disembark from a UH-60 Black Hawk operated by Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2025. This training integrates UAS operations with aviation assets, enhancing sensor coordination, reconnaissance capability, and overall mission effectiveness across the combined formation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Damilola Awe)