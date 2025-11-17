2-2 AHB and 5-17th ACS Integrate UAS Training during Aerial Gunnery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Leonardo DRS STAG-5 small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS), operated by Soldiers assigned to 5th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division flies over Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2025. This training integrates UAS operations with aviation assets, enhancing sensor coordination, reconnaissance capability, and overall mission effectiveness across the combined formation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Damilola Awe)