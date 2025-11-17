U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, engages training targets during aerial gunnery at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, Oct. 28, 2025. This training refines weapons proficiency, enhances aircrew coordination, and ensures units maintain the capability to provide accurate and responsive aerial support in combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Gaon Kim)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 23:20
|Photo ID:
|9396747
|VIRIN:
|251028-O-A1109-8112
|Resolution:
|7706x5504
|Size:
|12.12 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 2-2 AHB Aerial Gunnery [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Taylor Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.