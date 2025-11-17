Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-2 AHB Aerial Gunnery [Image 5 of 9]

    2-2 AHB Aerial Gunnery

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.26.2025

    Photo by Spc. Kalisber Ortega 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    UH-60 Black Hawk assigned to 2nd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, prepares to land following target engagements during aerial gunnery at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, Oct. 27, 2025. This training refines weapons proficiency, enhances aircrew coordination, and ensures units maintain the capability to provide accurate and responsive aerial support in combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kalisber Ortega)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 23:20
    Photo ID: 9396743
    VIRIN: 251027-A-VH016-1519
    Resolution: 6000x3368
    Size: 5.08 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 2-2 AHB Aerial Gunnery [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Kalisber Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2ID
    U.S.Army
    2CAB
    eightharmy

