2-2 AHB Aerial Gunnery

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, depart in a UH-60 Black Hawk to engage targets during aerial gunnery at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, Oct. 27, 2025. This training refines weapons proficiency, enhances aircrew coordination, and ensures units maintain the capability to provide accurate and responsive aerial support in combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kalisber Ortega)