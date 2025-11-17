2-2 AHB Aerial Gunnery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

UH-60 Black Hawk assigned to 2nd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, returns following target engagements during aerial gunnery at Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, South Korea, Oct. 27, 2025. This training refines weapons proficiency, enhances aircrew coordination, and ensures units maintain the capability to provide accurate and responsive aerial support in combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kalisber Ortega)