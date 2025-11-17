VCJCS attends 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball hosted by Marine Barracks Washington D.C.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Christopher Mahoney, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, sings the Marine’s Hymn with Col. Carrie Batson, Commanding Officer Marine Barracks Washington, and Sgt. Maj. Jimmy Richard Jr., Sergeant Major Marine Barracks Washington, at the 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball in Washington D.C., Nov. 15, 2025. The United States Marine Corps celebrated its 250th birthday on Nov. 10, 2025, marking a significant milestone since its founding in 1775. Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., also known as "8th & I," is the oldest active post in the Marine Corps. It was founded by President Thomas Jefferson and Lt. Col. William Ward Burrows, the second commandant of the Marine Corps, in 1801. (DOD photo by Master Sgt. Tinese Treadwell)