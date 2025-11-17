Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VCJCS attends 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball hosted by Marine Barracks Washington D.C. [Image 7 of 15]

    VCJCS attends 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball hosted by Marine Barracks Washington D.C.

    11.15.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Tinese Treadwell 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Christopher Mahoney, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, stands with the oldest and youngest Marine in attendance at the 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball during the cake cutting ceremony in Washington D.C., Nov. 15, 2025. The United States Marine Corps celebrated its 250th birthday on Nov. 10, 2025, marking a significant milestone since its founding in 1775. It is tradition for the oldest and youngest Marine to receive the first and second slice of cake to symbolize the passing of tradition. (DOD photo by Master Sgt. Tinese Treadwell)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VCJCS attends 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball hosted by Marine Barracks Washington D.C. [Image 15 of 15], by MSgt Tinese Treadwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

