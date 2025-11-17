VCJCS attends 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball hosted by Marine Barracks Washington D.C.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Christopher Mahoney, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, stands with the oldest and youngest Marine in attendance at the 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball during the cake cutting ceremony in Washington D.C., Nov. 15, 2025. The United States Marine Corps celebrated its 250th birthday on Nov. 10, 2025, marking a significant milestone since its founding in 1775. It is tradition for the oldest and youngest Marine to receive the first and second slice of cake to symbolize the passing of tradition. (DOD photo by Master Sgt. Tinese Treadwell)