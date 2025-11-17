Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VCJCS attends 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball hosted by Marine Barracks Washington D.C. [Image 13 of 15]

    11.15.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Tinese Treadwell 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Christopher Mahoney, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, is presented a gift by Sgt. Maj. Jimmy Richard Jr., Sergeant Major Marine Barracks Washington, at the 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball in Washington D.C., Nov. 15, 2025. The United States Marine Corps celebrated its 250th birthday on Nov. 10, 2025, marking a significant milestone since its founding in 1775. Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., also known as "8th & I," is the oldest active post in the Marine Corps. It was founded by President Thomas Jefferson and Lt. Col. William Ward Burrows, the second commandant of the Marine Corps, in 1801. (DOD photo by Master Sgt. Tinese Treadwell)

    This work, VCJCS attends 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball hosted by Marine Barracks Washington D.C. [Image 15 of 15], by MSgt Tinese Treadwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
    VCJCS
    MBW
    VCJCS13
    MarineBarracksWashington
    MCBB250

