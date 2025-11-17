Marines assigned to Marine Barracks Washington (MBW) present the cake at the 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball in Washington D.C., Nov. 15, 2025. The United States Marine Corps celebrated its 250th birthday on Nov. 10, 2025, marking a significant milestone since its founding in 1775. Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., also known as "8th & I," is the oldest active post in the Marine Corps. It was founded by President Thomas Jefferson and Lt. Col. William Ward Burrows, the second commandant of the Marine Corps, in 1801. (DOD photo by Master Sgt. Tinese Treadwell)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 19:54
|Photo ID:
|9396584
|VIRIN:
|251115-F-XR532-1057
|Resolution:
|7875x5250
|Size:
|17.13 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VCJCS attends 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball hosted by Marine Barracks Washington D.C. [Image 15 of 15], by MSgt Tinese Treadwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.