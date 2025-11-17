Philippine ROTC Cadets train with University of Guam Cadets under State Partnership Program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1st Class Danielglen Salas, State Partnership Non-Commissioned Officer-in-Charge, prepares the Philippine Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) Cadets for training at University of Guam Campus, Nov. 14, 2025, under the Guam National Guard's State Partnership Program. The 25-year partnership between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Guam Guard improves interoperability by ensuring that both nations can operate together seamlessly.