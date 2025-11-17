Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Philippine ROTC Cadets train with University of Guam Cadets under State Partnership Program

    Philippine ROTC Cadets train with University of Guam Cadets under State Partnership Program

    GUAM

    11.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Josen Christian Munoz Pascual 

    Guam National Guard

    University of Guam Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) cadet applies face paint at University of Guam Campus, Nov. 14, 2025, under the Guam National Guard's State Partnership Program. The 25-year partnership between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Guam Guard improves interoperability by ensuring that both nations can operate together seamlessly.

