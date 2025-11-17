Philippine ROTC Cadets train with University of Guam Cadets under State Partnership Program

Philippine Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) cadet scans his sectors of fire at the University of Guam Campus, Nov. 14, 2025, under the Guam National Guard's State Partnership Program. The 25-year partnership between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Guam Guard improves interoperability by ensuring that both nations can operate together seamlessly.
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 18:30
|Photo ID:
|9396187
|VIRIN:
|251113-Z-XS820-5917
|Resolution:
|7296x4864
|Size:
|5.69 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
