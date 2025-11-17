Philippine ROTC Cadets train with University of Guam Cadets under State Partnership Program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Philippine Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) Cadets prepares to conduct bounding overwatch with University of Guam ROTC Cadets at University of Guam Campus, Nov. 14, 2025, under the Guam National Guard's State Partnership Program. The 25-year partnership between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Guam Guard improves interoperability by ensuring that both nations can operate together seamlessly.