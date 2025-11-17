Kansas City MEPS personnel use new HR system, People Engagement and Knowledge, upon deployment. Unites States Military Entrance Processing Command (USMEPCOM) is transforming the way it manages its most valuable asset, its people, with the launch of PEAK, a new HR system.
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 09:33
|Photo ID:
|9394274
|VIRIN:
|251112-D-E7460-1181
|Resolution:
|2304x1729
|Size:
|969.68 KB
|Location:
|KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USMEPCOM Reaches New Heights with Centralized HR System [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USMEPCOM Reaches New Heights with Centralized HR System
No keywords found.