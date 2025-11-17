Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USMEPCOM Reaches New Heights with Centralized HR System [Image 2 of 2]

    USMEPCOM Reaches New Heights with Centralized HR System

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2025

    U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command

    Kansas City MEPS personnel use new HR system, People Engagement and Knowledge, upon deployment. Unites States Military Entrance Processing Command (USMEPCOM) is transforming the way it manages its most valuable asset, its people, with the launch of PEAK, a new HR system.

    Location: KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, US
