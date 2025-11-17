USMEPCOM Reaches New Heights with Centralized HR System

Courtesy Photo | Kansas City MEPS personnel use new HR system, People Engagement and Knowledge, upon...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Kansas City MEPS personnel use new HR system, People Engagement and Knowledge, upon deployment. Unites States Military Entrance Processing Command (USMEPCOM) is transforming the way it manages its most valuable asset, its people, with the launch of PEAK, a new HR system. see less | View Image Page

United States Military Entrance Processing Command (USMEPCOM) is transforming the way it manages its most valuable asset, its people, with the launch of PEAK (People Engagement and Knowledge). PEAK is a new HR system designed to bring all civilian and military personnel data into one user-friendly platform.



Developed and owned by USMEPCOM, PEAK marks a milestone in the command’s commitment to Service, Speed and Simplicity, the HR directorate’s guiding principles for modernizing and streamlining HR operations.



“PEAK will give us the ability to see ourselves accurately for the first time in a long time,” said Amy Ramirez, USMEPCOM’s Human Resources Director. “Whether it’s tracking personnel data, managing billets or pulling information in real time, it’s all about improving our processes to be more efficient, transparent and easier to navigate.”



Originating as a key outcome from a Senior Leader Offsite Working Group, PEAK was built through collaboration between the command’s HR and Information Technology teams using existing system frameworks. The result is a platform tailored to USMEPCOM’s unique structure and workforce. The system was created in just nine months, a pace the Transformation Surge Team attributes to both innovation and collaboration.



The system replaces outdated and fragmented tracking tools, providing accurate, centralized data on civilian and military manning across the command’s 65 Military Entrance Processing Stations (MEPS) and one Remote Processing Station (RPS) location. For the first time, leadership will be able to see gaps, assignments and staffing requirements in real time.



“In the past, gaps in tracking meant that some positions or duties could fall through the cracks,” said Leticia Flores, Transformation Surge Team lead. “With PEAK, we will have greater oversight and communication with the field to ensure those gaps are filled. It’s about accountability, accuracy and transparency.”



The system’s Minimal Viable Product (MVP) launched command-wide on Nov. 12, 2025, following a phased rollout that allowed headquarters and key MEPS personnel to test and refine its functions before full implementation.



“Our goal is continuous improvement,” Ramirez said. “We’ll be listening to user feedback and introducing gradual updates and new features over time. PEAK will continue to evolve to meet the needs of our people and our mission.”



To ensure a smooth transition, the HR Transformation Surge Team will host ongoing training, weekly updates, and provide real-time support through a dedicated War Room. The system’s long-term vision includes integration with other internal platforms for seamless data uploads and enhanced efficiency across directorates.



“This is just the start of greater things to come,” said Flores. “We’re modernizing and transforming HR to keep up with the needs and speed of the command, creating a one-stop shop for all HR actions with complete transparency and visibility.”



While PEAK’s deployment comes after a nine-month sprint to launch, it is just the start of modernization within USMEPCOM’s human resources.



“PEAK is more than just a system,” Ramirez said. “It’s the future of HR at USMEPCOM, where progress meets efficiency and where the peak of HR excellence begins.”