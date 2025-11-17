Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USMEPCOM Reaches New Heights with Centralized HR System [Image 1 of 2]

    USMEPCOM Reaches New Heights with Centralized HR System

    NORTH CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Photo by Ashley Toomey 

    U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command

    Miranda Cook, Sylvia Morris, Lety Flores and Oliver Brown collaborate on upcoming Transformation Surge Team projects during a team meeting. The TST launched PEAK, USMEPCOM's new HR system, on Nov. 12, 2025.

