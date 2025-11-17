Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seabees in Deigo Garcia

    Seabees in Deigo Garcia

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    10.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Rayburn 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    Builder Constructionman Chase Houston, right, and Steelworker Eliseo Robles, left, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, update a project sign on Diego Garcia, October 22, 2025. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set throughout the Indo-Pacific in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (U.S. Navy Photo by Builder 3rd Class Alexa Delatorre)

    This work, Seabees in Deigo Garcia [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Justin Rayburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NMCB 4
    Seabees
    Diego Garcia

