US Navy Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, race with a simulated casualty during the Captain’s Cup on Diego Garcia, October 17, 2025. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set throughout the Indo-Pacific in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (U.S. Navy Photo by Builder 3rd Class Alexa Delatorre)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 05:35
|Photo ID:
|9394029
|VIRIN:
|251007-N-BR551-1966
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|IO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Seabees in Deigo Garcia [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Justin Rayburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.