Seabees in Deigo Garcia

Steelworker Constructionman Eliseo Robles, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, uses a rotary grinder to clean a steel plate before continuing work on Diego Garcia, October 21, 2025. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set throughout the Indo-Pacific in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (U.S. Navy Photo by Builder 3rd Class Alexa Delatorre)