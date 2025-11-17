Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seabees in Deigo Garcia [Image 1 of 4]

    Seabees in Deigo Garcia

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    10.19.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Rayburn 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    Steelworker Constructionman Eliseo Robles, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, uses a rotary grinder to clean a steel plate before continuing work on Diego Garcia, October 21, 2025. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set throughout the Indo-Pacific in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (U.S. Navy Photo by Builder 3rd Class Alexa Delatorre)

    This work, Seabees in Deigo Garcia [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Justin Rayburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

