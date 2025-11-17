Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Seabees in Deigo Garcia [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Seabees in Deigo Garcia

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    11.01.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Rayburn 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    Builder Constructionman Janaya Davis, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, creates tags to assist in material accountability on Diego Garcia, October 31, 2025. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set throughout the Indo-Pacific in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (U.S. Navy Photo by Builder 3rd Class Alexa Delatorre)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 05:35
    Photo ID: 9394028
    VIRIN: 251101-N-BR551-1906
    Resolution: 1610x1280
    Size: 575.37 KB
    Location: IO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seabees in Deigo Garcia [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Justin Rayburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Seabees in Deigo Garcia
    Seabees in Deigo Garcia
    Seabees in Deigo Garcia
    Seabees in Deigo Garcia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NMCB 4
    Seabees
    Diego Garcia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download