405th AFSB puts ‘the freeze’ on cold weather winter hazards with safety training, resources

From October through March, the Army places a special emphasis on winter and cold-weather safety. During winter, driving becomes more hazardous, and extreme weather can take its toll on equipment, vehicles and drivers. Applying risk management before hitting the road can help prevent safety issues during hazardous, cold conditions. (U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center courtesy graphic)