Another major factor during the winter and a potential killer is hypothermia. Warning signs of hypothermia include uncontrolled shivering, exhaustion, confusion, drowsiness and difficulty speaking or moving. Physical signs can include pale or bluish skin, fumbling hands, and a general loss of coordination (Courtesy graphic)
405th AFSB puts ‘the freeze’ on cold weather winter hazards with safety training, resources
