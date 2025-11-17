Frostbite occurs when body tissues freeze due to prolonged exposure to extremely cold temperatures. Stages include normal, frostnip, superficial frostbite and deep frostbite. The symptoms of frostbite are 1) cold skin and a prickling feeling, 2) numbness, 3) red, white, bluish-white or grayish-yellow skin, 4) hard or waxy skin, 6) clumsiness due to joint and muscle stiffness, and 7) blistering or black and hard areas of skin in severe cases. (Courtesy graphic)
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 02:48
|Photo ID:
|9393922
|VIRIN:
|251118-A-A4479-4415
|Resolution:
|624x360
|Size:
|87.69 KB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 405th AFSB puts ‘the freeze’ on cold weather winter hazards with safety training, resources [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
405th AFSB puts ‘the freeze’ on cold weather winter hazards with safety training, resources
No keywords found.