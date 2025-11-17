405th AFSB puts ‘the freeze’ on cold weather winter hazards with safety training, resources

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Frostbite occurs when body tissues freeze due to prolonged exposure to extremely cold temperatures. Stages include normal, frostnip, superficial frostbite and deep frostbite. The symptoms of frostbite are 1) cold skin and a prickling feeling, 2) numbness, 3) red, white, bluish-white or grayish-yellow skin, 4) hard or waxy skin, 6) clumsiness due to joint and muscle stiffness, and 7) blistering or black and hard areas of skin in severe cases. (Courtesy graphic)