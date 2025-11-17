3rd CAB Soldiers support Incirlik AB sustainment operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 728th Air Mobility Squadron and U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry division, unload a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Oct. 22, 2025. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd CAB are deployed to Incirlik AB in support of sustainment operations conducted within the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Koby I. Saunders)