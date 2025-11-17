Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd CAB Soldiers support Incirlik AB sustainment operations [Image 8 of 10]

    3rd CAB Soldiers support Incirlik AB sustainment operations

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    10.21.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Koby Saunders 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 728th Air Mobility Squadron and U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry division, unload a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Oct. 22, 2025. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd CAB are deployed to Incirlik AB in support of sustainment operations conducted within the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Koby I. Saunders)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 02:37
    Photo ID: 9393907
    VIRIN: 251022-F-AF202-1156
    Resolution: 6040x3398
    Size: 4.88 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd CAB Soldiers support Incirlik AB sustainment operations [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Koby Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd CAB
    Air Force
    Army
    sustainment
    change of command
    USAFE

