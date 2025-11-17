3rd CAB Soldiers support Incirlik AB sustainment operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Radoev Boris, 728th Air Mobility Squadron airfreight services representative, secures a storage container at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Oct. 22, 2025. U.S. Soldiers and equipment from the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry division, arrived to Incirlik AB in support of sustainment operations conducted within the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Koby I. Saunders)